Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together for more than a decade and share three children, a daughter, India, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha. Reflecting on the names of his children, the Thor star once shared that he got inspiration from a fellow actor for naming his sons.

During an interview with Variety, the 40-year-old admitted that he is a big fan of Brad Pitt’s work. He expressed that growing up, he and his brothers, Liam and Luke, would repeatedly watch movies like Legends of the Fall. He shared, “There’s never been a more beautiful man on screen,” referring to Pitt’s character Tristan Ludlow. He watched the movie again with his wife, Pataky, when she was pregnant with their twin sons.

The Marvel star recalled asking his wife, “Is this not the coolest character in the world? I think one of our kids needs to be named Tristan.” For Sasha, he revealed that his name was after a stuntman friend.

Recently, Hemsworth celebrated Pataky’s 48th birthday and shared an adorable post on his Instagram to honor her. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady ❤️❤️@elsapataky.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

In the carousel, the first photo captured the couple on the set of Furiosa: A Max Max Saga, as they co-starred in the movie. Pataky posed in the role of Mr. Norton and also played Vuvalini General. In the snap, Hemsworth grinned widely as he embraced his wife in his warlord Dementus costume.

The second photo showed the couple enjoying dinner with their three children. Another photo was of Pataky smiling by rocks and shells. The last photo captured him and Pataky from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Pataky can be seen as Wolf Woman and Hemsworth as God of Thunder.

The couple first met in 2010 and got married within months. They welcomed India in 2012, and twin sons, in 2014.

Must Read: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Reveals It Will Finally Be ‘Mutants’ Era’ After Deadpool & Wolverine, Won’t Wait For Multiverse Saga To End: “This Is The Beginning”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News