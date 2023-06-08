Johnny Depp has several accolades and great movies in his kitty. Over the years, he has impressed us with his characters in Edward Scissorhands, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. But his role in Pirates of the Caribbean as Jack Sparrow arguably remains one of his greatest performances ever. While there are a lot of backstories related to it, there’s one that we find particularly special and it involves his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp. Scroll on to learn more about it.

The actor once revealed how he prepared himself to play Captain Jack Sparrow, and it took a toll on his mental health. He also told his fans about the time when his daughter almost asked him to stop experimenting with his character details in front of her.

While talking to Collider, Jonny Depp revealed that his vision of his character collided with Disney’s vision. He said, “In the original screenplay, Captain Jack was written as a swashbuckler, a pirate who swings in, sort of fights a little bit and then swings out, grabs a girl, and that’s it. I had different ideas for him.” But he was inspired by a different version when he went to a sauna. “My sauna. I was looking at various aspects of the character, and I figured this guy has been on the high seas for the majority of his life and therefore has dealt with inescapable heat to the brain. So I cranked the sauna up to about 1000 degrees and sat in there as long as I could until it started to affect me mentally. It was very, very hot, as was my brain.”

During another interview with New York Post, Johnny Depp revealed that he was inspired by Rolling Stone member Keith Richards and cartoon character Pepe Le Pew as well. The Alice In Wonderland actor also took inspiration from his children, and while talking about it, he said, “I started out secretly testing characters on [my kids] to see how their reactions would be. With my daughter, we’d be playing Barbies and I’d try out these voices on her and she’d just say ‘stop.’”

Post the release of the film, the actor received a green signal from his children. He said, “They (his kids) came to see the movie, and I can tell by their reaction if I did alright. I haven’t been fired from my kid.”

Well, not only Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp, but the entire world loved Johnny Depp’s performance for sure.

