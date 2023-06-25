Taylor Swift is all set to own most of her music as she is re-recording her old albums with an addition to the title ‘Taylor’s Version.’ While the singer is re-releasing the albums, her fans are taking a tour back to the early years of her career. As it is a well-known fact that Tay has written songs on a lot of her exes, she recently asked her fans, Swifties, to stay calm after her new album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out.

Tay grabbed attention at the age of 13 with her music and went on to sign a deal with a production company in 2004. With a little help, she released her first album, Taylor, in 2006 and since then has been entertaining millions with her tracks. She recently broke the record of being the first female artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Swift is currently busy with her Eras Tour and has been performing in different parts of the US. Apart from the tour, she is now all set to release one of her most popular albums, Speak Now, as a part of ‘Taylor’s Version’ as she owns the rights to her songs. However, seeing the history of how her fans brought her past relationships associated with her previous albums back to the table, she sent out a sweet message for them during her latest performance.

On Saturday, before surprising her fans with her track Dear John in Minneapolis, the singer stopped to deliver a short speech and asked her fans to stay calm even after Speak Now is released and not dismiss the people she has been associated with in the past. Her request came amid the speculations that the track is believed to be about her reported relationship with John Mayer.

Although Taylor did not name names, as per Pop Base, she said, “I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19.” She continued, “I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago.”

Taylor Swift on the release of ‘Speak Now’ TV before performing ‘Dear John’: “I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19… I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song… pic.twitter.com/cFQbKQk8vD — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2023

For the unversed, when Taylor Swift released her album Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, and Swifties were convinced it was dedicated to her short-termed relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. Following the incident and online discussions, it seems that the singer does not want her fans to go after another celebrity this time.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kate Winslet Was Terrified Meeting Alan Rickman First Time & Thought She Was Going To Die While Working With Him In Sense And Sensibility, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News