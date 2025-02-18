According to TheWrap, Dwayne Johnson’s late arrivals caused major production delays. Insiders claimed that the Jumanji star’s schedule forced the crew to rearrange shoots, resulting in unexpected costs. One source didn’t hold back, saying, “Being chronically late” was Johnson’s only consistency.

The internet took notice, and reactions ranged from shock to memes. But one particular claim had people talking—a source alleged that Johnson “pees in a Voss water bottle” while on set, a habit he previously admitted to Esquire. “I usually stay pretty hydrated,” he explained. “I need to go to the bathroom a lot.”

But Red One wasn’t the only set where Johnson’s timing reportedly raised eyebrows. TheWrap spoke to insiders from Rampage, Ballers, and Red Notice, who claimed the actor’s delays impacted filming. One insider accused Johnson of limiting his workdays to just four or five hours. Another suggested his tardiness was “a control thing.”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some sources close to Red One downplayed the delays, saying Johnson was usually no more than an hour late. Amazon MGM also defended the actor, calling reports of extreme lateness “both ridiculous and false.” A spokesperson praised Johnson and his production company, Seven Bucks, for their “constant work and support.”

For Amazon, Red One isn’t just another action flick—it’s a potential franchise. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the mastermind behind Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, the holiday action-comedy stars Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons, Nick Kroll, and more.

Budget fluctuations are common, and one source close to Amazon MGM suggested the increases weren’t unusual. “It is completely normal for there to be budget fluctuations within 15% of the target, which is exactly what we experienced.”

Still, the reports sparked debate. Was Johnson’s schedule just part of Hollywood’s chaotic nature, or did his delays truly shake up production? One thing’s for sure — when The Rock is involved, things are never boring.

