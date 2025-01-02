After years of a long battle, former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially settled their divorce. Even though the actors have been legally single for a couple of years, there was a tussle between them on more than one front which led to them not signing the papers until now.

A new report has claimed that Brad’s new girlfriend Ines de Ramon had a big role to play in convincing him to get done with the divorce signing so everyone could move on with their respective lives without a sword still hanging over their heads. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Did Brad Pitt Agree To Settle Divorce With Angelina Jolie Due To Ines de Ramon?

According to Page Six, Brad Pitt “was influenced by Ines to finally settle.” The source claimed, “Ines wants to have a life together, with possibly children in the future, without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses,” referring to their recently concluded but years-long divorce battle mess.

The insider alleged that Ines made it clear “that life would be much more enjoyable” when the two of them would settle the divorce and move forward in their lives. They added that she is “a positive influence on Brad” as she has “a really good perspective on things.” Even though the divorce got very messy, now that it’s settled, things will be moving in the right direction.

“Both sides realized it was time to move on. It was mutually beneficial to get it done with,” the report claimed. For the unversed, Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016 but only managed to sign the papers days ago because of the countless issues between them over the last few years. The two were declared legally single back then but the divorce is official now.

Brad Pitt’s Romance With Ines de Ramon

Meanwhile, Brad was first linked to Ines in November 2022. The actor and the jewelry designer kept their romance private until two years later in 2024 they made it official on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival. Reports have alleged that Brad is grateful to have someone as strong as Ines by his side. She is supportive and unfazed by the legal battles or public scrutiny.

Ines was previously married to Paul Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore in Vampire Diaries, from 2019 to 2022. Though the two separated in 2022, their divorce was finalized in 2024. On the other hand, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, right before his marriage with Angelina which lasted from 2014 to 2016, though they were legally declared single in 2019. Now with the divorce signing, this chapter is well in the past for both.

