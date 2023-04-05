Celebrated actress Diane Keaton, 77, has never shied away from discussing her personal and professional decisions. Whether it was her choice of being happily single or adopting a daughter when she was 50, Diane lives a life that has inspired many.

In her career spanning over four decades, Diane has been a part of some of the most memorable on-screen romances, including Something’s Gotta Give, co-starring Keanu Reeves, among others. The 2003 film was written, produced, and directed by Nancy Meyers. Apart from Keanu and Diane, the film also stars Jack Nicholson, Frances McDormand, Paul Michael Glaser, Jon Favreau, and KaDee Strickland.

The film had Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves sharing a lip-lock, and it soon became the talk of the town. Wondering why? Well, because of the duo’s age difference of over 18 years.

Years ago, in 2012, Diane Keaton graced The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and in one of the segments, she detailed her many on-screen kisses. Diane talked at length about kissing Richard Gere, Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, and Woody Allen, among others.

The actress also mentioned her kiss with Keanu in Something’s Gotta Give. “He was a little young, but it doesn’t matter,” she said, adding, “I don’t mind kissing a younger man.” The actress’ remark left everyone, including Ellen, in splits.

While Something’s Gotta Give remains a much-loved romantic comedy to date, Keanu and Diane reunited at the Oscars 2020. The duo presented the Best Original Screenplay category at the 2020 Academy Awards, and their reunion was all one could talk about for days.

The pair recalled reading the Nancy Meyers screenplay for the first time. “I mean that was a lot of crying in there, Keanu,” the actress had said, adding, “Lots of laughing and crying and, well, we had some really, well, let’s be frank — it was a good time.” Keanu and Diane praised one another, and fans would not have it any other way!

