Superhero movies have excited fans for years, and the upcoming superhero lineup is no different. Be it DC or MCU, superhero fans are excited about films from both universes, and the same can be seen when any news of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 gets leaked on the internet. So what’s the latest news about this film? Well, scroll down for the tea.

A new report has dropped, claiming that the upcoming film’s storyline is similar to that of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. This news is creating waves on social media, with netizens even tweeting their reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a recent fandomwire article, the makers of Deadpool 3 previously confirmed X-Men cameos in the upcoming movie – yes, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is reportedly a part of the film. Now a new report revealed that the storyline of the film is set to follow a multiversal storyline, and fans have thus speculated it may be a carbon copy of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As per the report, while Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced the 838-universe Illuminati and provided a fleeting look at a handful of multiversal realities, the makers of Deadpool 3 are hoping to explore more of it, with having Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson dive into multiversal madness and deliver something epic.

But are fans happy with the news? Read on to know their reactions!

Taking to Twitter, a user shared the news by simply writing, “Deadpool 3 is very similar to Multiverse of Madness. Different versions of our heroes, multiversal cameos, and… other stuff that I can’t say yet” Check out the post here:

Deadpool 3 is very similar to Multiverse of Madness. Different versions of our heroes, multiversal cameos, and… other stuff that I can’t say yet — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 25, 2023

Commenting on it, one netizen wrote, “But like it’s better than MoM or …. ?” (MoM stands for Multiverse of Madness)

Another Twitterati added, “Are they adapting Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe?”

A third noted, “Time to move on from that plot line. Wasn’t successful in Dr. Strange”, to which another user replied, “But you did hear about the production for that film old Disney CEOs forcing the writer to do 33 re rights, plus the old writer left half way through production leaving the new writer with an impossible task of writing a script with about 6 months.”

A fourth added, “So it’ll be disappointing and not live up to potential?”

A fifth mentioned, “Hopefully it deals with the multiverse in a better way, bigger implications something like what Loki did had big implications, plus a better overall story than doctor strange 2 did.”

Deadpool was released on February 12, 2016, and its sequel, Deadpool 2, hit cinemas on May 18, 2018. Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 3, 2024, and will be part of Phase Five of the MCU. It was previously scheduled for September 6, 2024, and then November 8, 2024.

What are your reactions to this news? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly ‘Jealous’ Of Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori As Her Daughter North Finds Her ‘Super Cool’ [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News