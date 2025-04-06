This time around, with Creed 3, Michael B. Jordan not only steps back into Adonis Creed’s gloves but also hops into the director’s chair (talk about multitasking!). The film brings back familiar faces, introduces intense new ones, and even sneaks in a few real-life boxing legends for some extra ringside sparkle. The biggest shake-up? No Rocky!

Yep, Sylvester Stallone sits this one out, and so does Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago. But don’t worry, Jonathan Majors joins the franchise as Damian, a former friend-turned-foe, bringing all the emotional drama and heavyweight tension you could ask for. While previous villains were mostly ripped pros, Majors is all about raw acting firepower, and it shows. From family ties to fierce rivalries, the cast of Creed 3 is stacked like a championship card. Let’s break down who’s who, and who’s actually playing themselves.

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed

Michael B. Jordan isn’t just throwing punches in Creed 3—he’s calling the shots behind the camera too! Making his directorial debut, he returns as Adonis Creed, now older, wiser, and slightly more chill (kind of). No longer just Apollo’s son, he’s a boxing legend in his own right. But of course, hanging up the gloves doesn’t last long when ghosts from the past come swinging. Think reflective dad vibes meets heavyweight showdown—with Jordan pulling double duty and crushing it.

Jonathan Majors as Diamond Damian Anderson

Jonathan Majors steps into the ring as Diamond Dame, a former prodigy with prison scars and a serious score to settle. Once Adonis’ childhood buddy, now he’s bringing the heat with that ex-BFF-turned-nemesis energy. Majors ditches the usual “bad guy boxer” trope for something darker, moodier, and way more personal. Fresh off Marvel villain fame, he dives into Dame’s gritty hunger and bruised ego like a champ. Let’s just say: if looks could KO, Creed would’ve been down in round one.

Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor-Creed

Tessa Thompson returns as Bianca, the stylish, soulful heart of the Creed fam. She’s swapped the stage mic for studio headphones, making hits and raising her daughter with Adonis while dodging all the drama of the boxing world—well, trying to. As always, she’s the glue holding things together, serving fierce side-eyes and emotional realness in equal measure. A retired performer but full-time powerhouse, Bianca’s role in Creed 3 reminds us that the emotional punches hit just as hard as the physical ones.

Cameos

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez

The boxing legend shows up ringside for Dame’s big fight, casually flexing real-world cred in the fictional ring.

Kehlani

The R&B superstar lights up the screen performing at Bianca’s label party, bringing glam and good vibes.

Jacob “Stitch” Duran

Returning as Adonis’ loyal cutman, Stitch keeps the tradition alive with his no-nonsense corner presence.

Ann “Mitt Queen” Najjar

Instagram-famous trainer Ann pads up Adonis in the epic training montage, bringing serious power and padwork.

Patrice “Boog” Harris

Real-life coach Boog joins Creed’s entourage, showing up with energy and mitts during training and fight night.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Batman Confirmed For ‘The Brave & The Bold’: James Gunn Says It Won’t Be Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News