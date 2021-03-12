Chrissy Teigen Reveals An Awkward Drunk Story Ft. Michael Keaton Holding A Glass Of Champagne!

Model Chrissy Teigen has spoken about her awkward encounter with actor Michael Keaton at the Golden Globes ceremony, where she mistook Keaton as someone serving drinks.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon on the “Tonight Show”, Teigen revealed that she was “drinking a lot” at the party, and was looking for another glass when she saw “saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne”.

“So I just went up and I took it and I said, ‘Thank you’,” Chrissy Teigen recalled, adding that her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, explained who it was.

“John goes, ‘That was Michael Keaton’. I’m so embarrassed by it still, I could die. But I just took it, I drank it and I left,” Chrissy Teigen added.

Fallon consoled her by saying that Michael Keaton would have been a “good sport” about the incident.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to slam the media for their scrutiny towards the Duchess of Sussex and former actress Meghan Markle. “This Meghan Markle s**t is hitting, too, close to home for me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F***** stop it,” she wrote on the micro blogging platform.

Chrissy joined a list of celebrities who have extended their support to the 39-year-old, just days ahead of the highly anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with popular American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.

