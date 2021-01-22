Model Chrissy Teigen has become the only celebrity to be followed by the official Twitter account of President Of The United States (POTUS).

The POTUS account follows only 13 people — 12 of which are government officials — and now there is Teigen, reports etonline.com.

This comes after Chrissy Teigen directly tweeted on Wednesday morning: “Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”

Not long after Biden was sworn in, Chrissy Teigen‘s wish came true.

Teigen, 35, was also in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of the American President, with her husband, singer John Legend, and their children.

“OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” she tweeted.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

She later posted: “I should prob never tweet again.”

Teigen was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who eventually blocked her on social media.

