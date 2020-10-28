Nearly a month ago, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had shared heartbreaking news to their fans that the couple had to say goodbye to their third child who they had already named Jack. Chrissy had a miscarriage due to several complications.

Now the model and cookbook author Chrissy has shared a personal essay, wherein she explained the story of her pregnancy complications. The couple has been quietly mourning the loss of their son, Jack, who was stillborn and delivered during Chrissy’s pregnancy.

In the essay, shared via Medium, she shared her thoughts on how she has been since the tragic event occurred and what went through her mind during her miscarriage. She began with an opening line, “I had no idea when I would be ready to write this. Part of me thought it would be early on when I was still really feeling the pain of what happened.”

Chrissy Teigen also thanked all the well-wishers who sent her flowers and heartwarming letters. She said that these letters gave her true relief. In her essay, she further detailed the placental complications that led her doctors to induce labour at 20 weeks. Doctors had also tried bags and bags of blood transfusions but it didn’t work.

The model also recounted the day before she had lost her son Jack. She wrote, “Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full-blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”

Following which, Chrissy Teigen asked her Husband John Legend and her mother to take pictures regardless of the uncomfortable moment. Chrissy also reasoned to take those pictures because she wanted to remember the moment forever and that she did not want to have to ever ask. She shared this story, the same way like the photos from her and John’s wedding to giving birth to their children Luna and Miles.

In her essay, Chrissy wrote, “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

