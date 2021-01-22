Dean Ambrose, now Jon Moxley, enjoyed a glorious run in WWE. He rose to fame with his stint as a lunatic fringe in the stable, The Shield. Even though he parted his ways with the company, he’s still remembered for his time with Shieldmates- Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Due to creative differences and bitter relations with Vince McMahon, Ambrose left the promotion and joined the rival brand, AEW. As expected, the former Shield mate tasted glory in no time and has built a strong reputation as Jon Moxley.

Recently, for Bleacher Report, Jon Moxley was seen indulged in a Ask Me Anything session. One of his fans asked that if is he still talks to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, to which Moxley said, “Very occasionally. Seth’s about to have a kid, so that’s cool. You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles. That’s the good thing about wrestling: it’s never goodbye, it’s just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you’re always bonded.”

Jon honestly confessed that he doesn’t miss his WWE days that much as he is enjoying a new chapter of his life.

Meanwhile, recently Jon Moxley expressed his shock over the death of his colleague, Brodie Lee. While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, he shared his thoughts on the tragic news. He said, “It doesn’t feel real. It feels like I’m in a very vivid dream, and I’m waiting to snap out of it. My brain hasn’t accepted it yet. Right now, I’m completely f*cking numb.”

Just like Lee, Moxley used to wrestle for WWE but signed AEW in 2019.

