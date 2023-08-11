BTS’ V has taken the world by storm by making his solo debut with the track Rainy Days. The track is just a pre-release from his upcoming album Layover, which he announced a few days back. While the track’s music video has already reached millions of views in just a few hours, fans have noticed how it is an ode to the K-Pop idol’s pet dog, Yeontan, who is also featured in it. Scroll down to read the scoop.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is among the most popular K-Pop idols in the world, with a massive fan following. As the South Korean boy band is currently on a hiatus, its members are making their solo debuts. After J-Hope, Jimin, RM, Suga and Jungkook, V has brought his solo vocals for the ARMY.

While BTS’ V enjoys a massive following of over 61 million on Instagram, he has also broken various records with the same. Those who follow him know that he has a pet pup named Yeontan and never fails to show him off to the world on various occasions. The K-Pop idol even made sure to make Yeontan a part of his album by featuring him on the cover. He is even set to release his upcoming album on his pet pooch’s birthday.

While fans were excited about Yeontan’s official debut, many have found that V did not stop his tribute there. For the unversed, the singer revealed that the dog in the MV is a one looking similar to Yeontan as the song was filmed in Madrid, and he could not travel from South Korea.

A Twitter user claimed that the colour palette of Rainy Days is yellow and blue, the only shades that dogs can perceive. The user wrote, “Apparently Taehyung made on purpose the whole “Rainy Days” mv mostly in yellow and blue palette for showing us yeontan’s perspective since dogs can only perceive those 2 colors, like his mind never fails to amaze me omg.”

Apparently Taehyung made on purpose the whole "Rainy Days" mv mostly in yellow and blue palette for showing us yeontan's perspective since dogs can only perceive those 2 colors, like his mind never fails to amaze me omg 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/ojte0VQPCi — Carolyne🌱⁷ ʲᵏ ʰᵒᵖᵉ ᵛᵉʳ (ꪜ)🃏🧑‍🚀💙🪞🦋🥢🪐🎬✌️ (@mhereonlyforbts) August 11, 2023

The singer has made his fans emotional with his adorable tribute to his beloved pup as many wrote “I’m crying.”

