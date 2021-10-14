BTS has a massive fan following around the globe and a single headline about them creates a lot of buzz. One of the boy band singers, V aka Kim Tae-hyung is currently the most trending member, and fans even wait hours just for his glimpse. However, for the last couple of weeks, V has been part of many reports that stated he’s dating the daughter of South Korea’s Paradise Group president. However, HYBE has this to say about the rumours.

Media portals alleged that the singer was seen attending the VVIP preview of ‘Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021’, he was accompanied by Chairman Choi Yoon Jung, wife of President Phillip Jeon and his daughter was also present.

Since the stories began spreading widely via multiple media portals, a representative of HYBE Labels stepped up to clarify, they said, “V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only acquaintances, the dating rumors are not true.”

Obsessive netizens’ assumptions grew when they spotted the bracelet of V. Interestingly, it is a brand launched by the ‘Paradise Group’ president’s daughter. Now that rumours are being put to rest, fans can now take a deep breath and just relax.

For those who don’t know, ‘Paradise Group’ is South Korea’s conglomerate, which is known for hotel and resorts chains across the country.

Recently, the Korean boy band BTS, appeared on the talk show Good Morning America, the band members along with President Jae talked about how everything has turned virtual due to the global pandemic, V said, “Most important of all are our fans, who trust us, root for us and embrace everything about us. It’s been almost a year and a half, two years since I’ve had real eye contact with ARMY. Since I don’t see them in person, I sometimes wonder if they really exist. ‘Do they exist? Are they still there?’ I ask myself. So that’s what I miss the most.”

The other BTS member Jin, said, “There’s a lot we miss in our daily lives. Back in the day, I enjoyed drinking a glass of soju over gukbab with Suga after work.” While Jimin expressed his excitement of performing in front of people, “I hope that COVID ends quickly and we can get back to doing the performances we love,” while Jungkook added, “Rather than photoshoots or TV shows, I could do concerts all day long. That’s the biggest loss for me.”

