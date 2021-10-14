Dakota Johnson Had A Fairytale Like Moment After BF Chris Martin Professes Love For His "Universe" During A Concert
Chris Martin Gives A Sweet Shout-Out To His Partner Dakota Johnson During His Concert (Photo Credit: Instagram, IMDb & Wikipedia)

Dakota Johnson just had a fairy tale moment when her beau Chris Martin professed his love for her in front of thousands of people during his concert. This sounds like something too good to be true, but it has actually happened. The fans and even we are losing our minds and hearts over it!

The two sparked dating rumours back in 2017 when they were spotted grabbing food together. Though it was never officially confirmed, the couple were pictured together on several occasions.

It has been a few years since then, and now the fans don’t need any more confirmation bigger than this. During a Coldplay concert on Tuesday, Chris Martin performed with his band at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London to mark the release of their latest album ‘Music Of The Spheres.’ It is then when he professed his love for Dakota Johnson.

A video that has now gone viral shows Chris Martin pointing to the balcony where Dakota Johnson was seated and said, “This is about my universe, and she’s here!” After that, the band started to play their new song, ‘My Universe’, which is a collaboration with the South Korean boyband BTS.

The crowd went into an uproar moments after Martin said that. Meanwhile, fans flooded social media with comments in support of the power couple. One fan wrote, “All i can say is i better date someone that will write and dedicated a song for me and perform it in front of thousands of people like chris martin did for dakota johnson.”

While another one wrote sarcastically, “Chris martin and dakota johnson are responsible for me wanting a relationship f*ck them honestly i just want to be alone and here they come being all cute and shit like i want that too???? i want to call someone ‘my universe’ why am i alone, and sad hoseok pick up my calls baby.”

Read more tweets here:

Not only did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson fueled dating rumours earlier, but there were also speculations of them being engaged. Could this be another sign of it? Share your thoughts with us!

