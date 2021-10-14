The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone through a complete revamp in the phase 4 that has brought to us almost all-new characters and their never seen capabilities. While they now slowly move towards creating a league of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the void that the old ones have left is yet to be filled. As we miss Robert Downey Jr and his antique as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson with her standard smirk as Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth has stayed back to not make us feel completely separated of the veterans.

Chris, who became Thor with the first movie about God Of Thunder, has stayed back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years. He has appeared in 9 feature films as the mighty celestial and 2 short films, which was Taika Waititi’s warm up to make Ragnarok, one of the most successful Thor movies. He now gears up to play the iconic character in Love And Thunder also directed by the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit fame.

But will Thor: Love And Thunder be the last time we see Chris Hemsworth pick up the Mjolnir? Well it doesn’t seem like that from the newest update that has the most exciting news to offer. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Giant Freakin Robot and their trust worthy intel, the Marvel gods are in no mood to let Chris Hemsworth leave the MCU as of yet. The portal says, the studio has refreshed his contract and asked him to stay for three more movies after Thor: Love And Thunder. There is no confirmation on this yet, but one cannot deny the possibility. Love And Thunder recently wrapped up shooting in Australia and is up for a release in May 2022. Maybe, we still are almost a year away from getting a confirmation.

However, Chris Hemsworth has never shied away from talking about Thor. He once has spoken about feeling exhausted playing the God Of Thunder until Taika Waititi took over. As per WGTC, Hemsworth explained that “tonally, we never quite landed on what [The Dark World] should have been. It became a little too – I don’t want to say serious, but as I was shooting it, I desperately wanted to do something more fun with the character and unexpected. Luckily, when we came into Ragnarok, I was exhausted with what I’d been doing, and a little underwhelmed by what I was putting out there.”

He was quick to clear that it has nothing to do with the writers or the directors. “It felt like I’d put myself in a box with what the character could do,” Chris Hemsworth elaborated. “So on Ragnarok it was about breaking all the rules. Taika… had the guts to just roll the dice, and anything goes. That was so liberating and freeing, to break away from who the character was prior,” he said.

Thor: Love And Thunder hits the big screens across on May 6, 2022.

