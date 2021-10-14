It is not a secret that the South Korean boyband BTS earn big bucks from their hit songs, record-breaking albums, several jam-packed tours and concerts, endorsements, shares and more. The group, which consists of seven members, Suga, Jin, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, have wowed their fans with their incredible fashion sense and the drip that shines from a mile away.

From fancy and extremely expensive clothes to beautiful costly houses, the band lives a life of comfort and in style. Let’s take a look at the crown jewels of their beloved member Taehyung, whose net worth is $20 million.

BTS’s V has a massive fan following with hundreds of social media fan pages dedicated to the singer. It has been quite noticeable that the singer owns several clothes from luxury brands like his Bottega Veneta Ready to Wear jacket worth $5300 he wore for his Billboard shoot. Also, like the Gucci Corduroy jacket with button embroidery worth $7580 he wore during BTS’s AMAs performance.

But nothing caught the attention of BTS fans more than the Gucci Floral Diamond choker, which is valued at a whopping $30,000 that V wore even during a performance. His love for accessories can be seen in the band’s music videos like in ‘Boy in Luv’ where Taehyung wore a flower ring worth $1,165.

If that’s not enough, the singer also owns a luxurious apartment in the posh Samsung-dong neighbourhood in South Korea, which is estimated to be $4.55 million.

More expensive apparel that band member has been seen wearing is an Alexander McQueen custom Tux of $11,000, a Cartier Tank Watch worth $9750, a Givenchy Oversized Coat Floral Jacquard worth $2950, a Gucci Tie Pattern Jersey jacket valued at $3,200 and much more.

These are just some of many other things that BTS member V owns, and there are no complaints from fans as they all know it’s the money earned through his blood, sweat and tears.

