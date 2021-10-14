Daniel Craig, whose film No Time to Die just came out, revealed his preference over the bars he would like to go to. This is oddly specific, but the actor has a good reason behind his choosings. His latest film is also his fifth and final venture into the world of the British spy James Bond. Now that the actor is off from Her Majesty’s secret service, he has shared where he likes to spend his time.

Advertisement

No Time to Die has become a box office hit, crossing several milestones and is labelled as the perfect last hurrah for Craig. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and many more talented actors, alongside Daniel.

Advertisement

Though Daniel Craig kicks several as*es as James Bond, he is the polar opposite in real life and tries to avoid any sorts of confrontations. Recently, the actor spoke to SiriusXM and revealed that he has been going to gay bars for years to avoid “the aggressive d*ck-swinging in hetero bars.”

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” Daniel Craig said. “One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… because the aggressive d*ck swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of (it),” he added.

The ‘Knives Out’ actor continued, “As a kid because it was like…I don’t want to end up eating in a punch up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody.” The actor, who has been married to Rachel Weisz also said that he preferred going to gay bars when he was younger as it was an easier way for him to pick up women.

“You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be,” Daniel Craig said. “And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of … an ulterior motive.”

Must Read: Dave Bautista aka Batista Says Films Like ‘Dune’ Makes Him Feel No Regrets For Quitting Professional Wrestling

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube