The growth trajectory of the South Korean boy band BTS is unmatchable. From coming from a normal background to taking the world by storm with their music, the band has broken the language barrier. As it is celebrating its 10th anniversary, here’s a look at what the band members expected they would do in the next 10 years in 2013.

BTS was formed with its seven members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga in 2013 under HYBE Entertainment. It broke several records with its music and became the first South Korean band to get nominated for Grammy Awards.

It has been 10 years since the band’s members debuted as K-Pop singers and did give the world a new musical genre. As their popularity is reaching new heights everyday, we are revisiting the seven members’ statements when they predicted their future in 2013.

Jin

As per Koreaboo, Jin, the eldest member of the band, expressed his wish to become Sergeant Kim Seokjin of the Bangtan ARMY (BTS’ fanbase) and a personality that moms would like to watch on TV. Cut to 2023, and Jin is an extremely famous K-Pop idol who has joined the South Korean army for his mandatory 18-month service. Moreover, with his fame, not only moms but everyone likes to watch him on TV.

RM

RM is the leader of the band who aspired to be a rich rapper by 2023. As it has been a decade since his debut, he has become a lot more than a wealthy rapper by producing music. He is also the brand ambassador of the Ministry Of National Defense’s excavation team.

Jimin

Jimin indeed achieved his dream, as all he wished to be in 2023 was a cool singer who enjoys the stage. He also released his own album, FACE, and received massive recognition for it.

Suga

In 2013, Suga said he wanted to dominate the world with his music and hoped that everybody could hear his songs. A decade later, the K-Pop idol is currently on a solo tour for his album D-DAY which has blown minds.

V

Kim Taehyung, who goes by V, hoped something entirely different from where he stands today. The singer had hoped he would be married with two kids by 2023 but is now a legendary K-Pop idol, happy with his pooch. He is also rumoured to be dating BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

Jungkook

As we all know Jungkook is a foodie, in 2013 he wished to open a duck meat restaurant in a decade and pursue his love for art by becoming a tattoo artist. Now, the BTS maknae is the member with the most number of tattoos in the band, but does not own a duck meat restaurant. Well, we never know what he might do next to fulfil his own dream.

J-Hope

Hobi thought of becoming globally famous and being in the army in a decade during his debut. In 2023, he is a global sensation and has even begun training for the country’s military services.

It is safe to say that the band has achieved a lot more than anyone could have ever imagined. It is truly inspiring.

