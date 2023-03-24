Actress Brie Larson is currently gearing up for her second solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Marvels. However, it is the actress’ personal life that is a bit uncertain at the moment. Recently, she got candid about the same and revealed that she is single and no longer dating Elijah Allan-Blitz.

Brie and Elijah sparked dating rumours in July 2019 after they were spotted kissing. While they did not address the rumours at that time, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Oscars 2020. Earlier, Larson was engaged to Alex Greenwald, but the two called off their engagement in 2019.

Both Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz did not shy away from keeping their relationship public. The two also worked together on the series The Messy Truth VR Experience and were apparently keeping it “cute.” Now, in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine’s April issue, Larson got candid about her dating life and revealed that she is just “completely open.”

Brie Larson mentioned that she is a “better human” after working on her new series Growing Up and added, “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open.” While she revealed she had parted ways with her beau, Brie expressed her wish to have kids, but “how that happens, when that happens, in what capacity­—I don’t know.”

Further in the chat, Brie Larson talked about living in her 30s and revealed that she is enjoying this phase of her life. Talking about it, the actress said, “I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure.”

While Brie cannot wait to see what life holds for her next, we are certainly waiting to watch her reprise her role as Captain Marvel in The Marvels.

