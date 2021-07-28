Advertisement

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, also known by his reel name as Duke of Hastings has won many hearts by playing the role. The show has become extremely successful. It had around 80 million viewers last year, according to Netflix’s yearly stats. However, regardless of how successful the show became, Page departed from it after the first season. But that doesn’t mean that his fans won’t get to see him on the screen anymore.

The British actor is set to headline Paramount’s reboot of The Saint. Moreover, The Hollywood Report has confirmed that Page will also become the executive producer of the studio’s relaunch of the franchise.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is set to headline Paramount’s The Saint reboot. The screenwriter of the film would be the actor and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah, who has also worked on the upcoming John Boyega drama 892 and Spike Lee’s musical All Rise.

The creator of The Saints is Leslie Charteris, who made it in the 1920s. It follows the story of Simon Templar, a suave, Robin Hood-style figure who targets the wealthy and powerful, with his crimes. The Saint franchise also has comic books, radio dramas, multiple television films, and a live-action series, which stars James Bond actor Roger Moore, along with Charteris’ stories. Paramount also once released a feature-length version of The Saint in 1977. It starred Val Kilmer in the lead role. It gained modest success, receiving mediocre reviews but earning back more than twice its budget between the box office and DVD sales.

Regé-Jean Page got a boost in his career through his role as the dashing Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings on Netflix’s mega-popular period drama series Bridgerton. However, when he decided to not return for Season 2, it was attributed to the series following the structure of Julia Quinn’s original novels, which focuses on the romance of different members of the Bridgerton family.

After his breakthrough, Regé-Jean Page got many offers. He has signed on for directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Gray Man. It is an action/thriller that reunites the duo with Captain America actor Chris Evans. Page is also currently working on Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons movie reboot. He will be working alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Gunpowder Milkshake star Chloe Coleman.

