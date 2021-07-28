Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow has successfully dominated the headlines for the past few months for all good reasons. The movie that was announced in 2019, finally hit the big screens in the selected parts of the world in 2021. But the joy of witnessing the saga unfold on screen was fun and emotional for the fans regardless of innumerable delays. It was fun for the actors who were featured in the film.

While Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow, managed to have her time to shine in her first and probably last Marvel stand-alone flick, no one can deny Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova made herself notice. But what is more interesting is her bond with Scarlett, where they were comfortable putting fingers in each other’s armpits. Read on to know everything you need to know about the same.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh were the ultimate best work friends on the sets of Black Widow. As per the story narrated by Pugh, within a week of knowing each other, they bonded pretty well. Just to make the other laugh, they would put their fingers in each other’s sweaty armpits.

Talking to BuzzFeed sometime back, Florence Pugh recalled this funny antique with Scarlett Johansson from the sets of Black Widow. She said, “It was really lovely. It was like, you’re really getting to know me. I remember after one of our fight sequences, it had been really, really hot and we were wearing really not breathable clothes, and she put her arm under my armpit.”

Poking Scarlett Johansson Florence Pugh added, “And Scarlett, do you remember, you turned to me and went, ‘Wow! That’s a wet pit.’ It was within the first week of knowing her, and I died. It’s not what you want Scarlett Johansson to notice on the first week of filming.”

