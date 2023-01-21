The DCU Camp right now has all the spotlight from across the globe. Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken the boss seats at the studio there have been several shuffles and exits. The biggest of the exits have been of Henry Cavill as Superman and Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. The latter had just begun his run as the famous DC villain when the leaders of the studio changed and told him to take the backseat. There were rumours post the same and now The Rock is shunning all of them down.

For the unversed, Dwayne created the opportunity for himself to play Black Adam in the standalone DCU movie but it failed to meet the very high expectations but had set. Soon his run as the villain was cut short and he was told to take the back seat with no guaranteed future in sight. Making news now is The Rock busting some rumours.

It was recently reported that Dwayne Johnson had pitched a multi-year future for Black Adam in the DCU. But turned out his pitch failed and did not impress the makers. The Rock has now decided to dismiss and slam the rumours. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Direct, Dwayne Johnson while talking to Morgan Brennan about the alleged failed 10-year Black Adam future pitch, said, “That is simply not true. I had a great meeting with David Zaslav, myself, and my longtime business partner Dany Garcia. Her and myself went in, we sat with David, and we did not pitch a ten-year plan at all. What our meeting was the future and how can we build across the entire platform of Warner bros. and Discovery.”

Dwayne Johnson added how recent weeks have been “challenging,” as he demonstrated “discipline” by just “(letting) these reports come out.” He said, “You know, I gotta tell you Morgan and David, one of the hardest things that I’ve had to do – and it’s one of the greater disciplines that we have to practice when we’re in this position – is you want to be careful how much you get pulled into the sludge. of media reporting.”

“Now, that’s not an overall criticism. but you do want to be careful about it. So it was very difficult – wait, let me rephrase that – it was challenging to exercise that kind of discipline. Just to let these reports come out,” the Black Adam star concluded.

