Billie Eilish Does The Most Anti-Concert Thing Winning Her Fans' Hearts!

Singer Billie Eilish was performing in New York City over the weekend when she urged the crowd to “sit down” if they needed to, and take a moment to compose themselves.

Advertisement

In footage shared by TMZ, she said: “If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath.”

Advertisement

In the video, Billie Eilish also asked fans at the front to “take a step back and give everybody some room down here”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The incident comes after Billie Eilish stopped her show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this month when she spotted an audience member struggling to breathe and appealed to her crew to get an inhaler for the female fan.

After the audience member was helped and Billie Eilish resumed the show, she said: “I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

The remark was seen as a diss at Travis, who continued performing at his Astroworld festival in November when people were being crushed in a crowd surge that left hundreds injured and 10 dead.

After her comments, Kanye West threatened to pull out of this year’s Coachella Festival – where they are both booked as headliners – if she didn’t apologise to Travis Scott for the apparent swipe.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Leaked Lego Set Spoils & Confirms 2 Major Avengers Cameos Ft. Spider-Man, Iron Man?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube