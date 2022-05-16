Billboard Music Awards 2022, held in Las Vegas, United States, honoured several artists for their contribution to the history of music. From BTS creating history to Machine Gun Kelly’s tribute to Megan Fox and Travis Scott making his first appearance with Kylie Jenner since the Astroworld tragedy, we bring you a few highlights from the award night.

Advertisement

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is filled with celebrities who watched many musicians like Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Bruno Mars, and more taking home the trophies. Many stars also walked the red carpet in their jaw-dropping fits, including Fox and MGK, Doja, Kylie, Megan Thee Stallion, and DJ Khaled.

BTS Creates History

Advertisement

The South Korean band, which comprises V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, and J Hope, is known for breaking one record after another. That is exactly what they did at Billboard Music Award 2022. The boy band created history by winning three out of six trophies for which they were nominated.

BTS won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for ‘Butter.’ This is the second year in a row that the group won three awards.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Tribute To Megan Fox

MGK performed at the Billboard Music Award 2022 and during that he devoted a part of his song to Fox, whom he referred to as his wife. Not just Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly also dedicated it to their future child, sparking rumours of their pregnancy. This left the audience in shock.

Travis Scott’s First Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott walked the red carpet of Billboard Music Award 2022 with Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi. All three of them looked adorable and caught the attention in their stylish fits. Not just that but Scott also gave his first performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy last November that left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

Must Read: Just Married! Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Legally Tie The Knot Before Their Big Fat Italian Wedding

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube