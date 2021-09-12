Advertisement

Ben Affleck might be the Dark Knight on the screen, but for Jennifer Lopez, he is her knight in shining armour. The couple visited Italy for the Venice Film Festival where Ben’s new film ‘The Last Duel’ was premiered. While there, Bennifer made the onlooker’s jaw drop to the floor as they shared a kiss and held hands on the red carpet.

Ben looked handsome as ever in a black tuxedo, black shoes, and a bow tie. Whereas J.Lo was dolled up in Georges Hobeika’s gown with a low deep V-neckline. She also decked up a string of Swarovski crystal accents.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s PDA filled moment on the red carpet sent the internet into a meltdown, what happened the day after, is now making the headlines. Ben handled a fan who was getting too close to Lopez, like a gentleman. The couple were walking through the Marco Polo Airport in Venice, where a fan rushed up to them.

The fan was trying to get a photo with the ‘Jenny on the Block’ singer, prompting Ben Affleck to step in. The fan-made his way through the stars and started to take photos without permission. A video captured the whole incident and shows the Good Will Hunting star gently pushing away the fan to protect his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez before the security took over.

Ben Affleck Pushes Man Off of Him at the Airport as He Tries to Leave Venice with Jennifer Lopez.😬"Scary! Looking a bit like a scallywag, wanted to get up close and too personal!" pic.twitter.com/d4Jq4gMtp9 — Sumner (@diamondlass99) September 11, 2021

Affleck could be heard saying “Woah Woah Woah” as he calmly put the distance between the fan and J.Lo. The fan was pushed away until he reached a wall from where the security stepped in and handled the situation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have given their fans glimpses of their relationship by sharing several photos and videos on social media. The couple reunited a few months ago, several years after breaking up in the early 2000s.

