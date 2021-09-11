Advertisement

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has seen lots of ups and down in his career. The Pirates OF the Caribbean actor is currently one of the most loved stars. Although Depp has won a Golden Globe award and was nominated three times at the Academy Award, the actor says he was least interested in his breakout project for which he was loved by many.

The actor even has more than 100 shows and films credited to his name but working in the famous cop show was one of the jobs he regretted.

The actor revealed he regretted working on the 1987 TV show, 21 Jump Street. Once Johnny Depp tried to talk trash about the show’s trailer and said, “I felt I was in a prison creatively.” The show even landed him covers of famous teen magazines from which he was picked for a movie.

Originally, Johnny Depp wanted to become a musician, but nothing came his way, and later he was willing to do anything. After applying for jobs at some stores and hotels, Johnny’s good friend Nicholas Cage helped him to start his Hollywood career.

Depp’s first gig was in the 1984 film, Nightmare on Elm Street and later moved to work on the Television show 21 Jump Street. In an interview with Collider, the actor said he auditioned for 21 Jump Street because he was broke, he worked on the same show for 4 years but still he regretted working on citing that the show blocked his creativity as an actor.

He further explained, “In the first two seasons I thought there was a lot of good stuff going on. There were good, important messages. But I think around the third season, it started to get a little show-boaty, you know what I mean? It just started to become false. It started to become this action-packed can of soup, you know? You just market it, and send it out.”

