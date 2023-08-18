Ben Affleck has won millions of hearts with his portrayal of Caped Crusader. The Hollywood star has had a picturesque career and has worked in various genres so far. From romcoms, thrillers to superhero films, he has done it all. While the actor made his DCEU debut with the 2016 film Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, he was a fan of the Dark Knight for decades. The actor even had a Batcave built in his house.

Affleck started off as a child actor in the 80s and continued his acting gigs till he got involved in doing feature films. In the 90s, he established himself as a leading actor and the rest is history.

Apart from acting, he has also been involved in writing and directing. This proves how Ben Affleck has immersed himself in cinema, and his love for the same is unmatchable. Well, he has also loved Batman with all his heart and his wish to portray Bruce Wayne came true in 2016. Once, in an interview, director Kevin Smith revealed that the actor agreed to do Daredevil only for his love for Frank Miller’s Dark Knight Returns.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith revealed that he lived in Ben Affleck’s old house and the actor had a panic room whose entrance looked like that of Batcave. He said, “I live in Affleck’s old house, and he built a panic room, and the entrance was built to look like a Batcave entrance. It’s a bookcase that you click a button and the bookcase slides back. He’s the only guy I know that would go to do something like that.”

Kevin Smith continued to talk about Ben Affleck’s love for Batman and revealed that the Batcave entrance was not a cheap project and the actor spent $50,000 on it. He continued, “I asked him, ‘What did that cost to do?’ He was like, ’50 thousand bucks.’ I was like, ‘Worth every f*cking penny, man.’ That’s amazing! If you’re going to have Pearl Harbor, Armageddon-type money, build a f*cking Batcave entrance in your house. So he’s always loved the character.”

His devotion to Bruce Wayne did come true, and the actor received a lot of love for his portrayal of Batman.

