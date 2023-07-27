Margot Robbie has indeed left everyone spellbound with her extraordinary work in her latest film Barbie. It is safe to say that the actress nailed the role of the plastic doll and took us all on an adventurous ride in her pink world along with Ryan Gosling’s Ken. While the actress worked extremely hard for this Greta Gerwig directorial, she proved she is the fittest Barbie as she won from her movie’s cast and producers at a plank competition.

Greta Gerwig has worked for years to bring Barbie to the big screen. The movie is battling Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the box office and is indeed flourishing.

Soon after its release, Barbie broke a few records, including the biggest opening weekend for a female director in Hollywood. The movie is the sheer hard work and creativity of the director, the team and her cast. While the film is breaking various records, Margot Robbie also did the same, but on a smaller scale and among restricted contestants.

As per Pop Base, set trainer David Higgins recently revealed the Wolf of Wall Street star beat many in a plank challenge. The photo shared by the fitness trainer saw him and Margot Robbie posing before a whiteboard that read everybody’s time, for which they managed to hold their plank position. Being in the profession, Higgins was on the top with 5 minutes 32 seconds, but Robbie was not much behind in the second position with her time: 4 minutes 10 seconds.

She outdid film producer David Heyman, Ryan Gosling, Hari Nef, her husband and producer Tom Ackerley, and Laurence Mark at the challenge. To our surprise, Gosling, whose chiselled body is breathtaking, could hold the plank only for 3 minutes and 2 seconds.

Reacting to Margot’s unmatchable fitness, her fans cannot help but praise her. A Twitter user wrote, “what can she not do?,” while another penned, “Margot is so MOTHER!”

A third one penned, “add fitness icon to the list…”

“Give her an Olympic medal,” penned a fourth one.

What are your views on Margot Robbie’s stunning fitness? Let us know in the comments.

