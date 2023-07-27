The Barbenheimer craze is all over the pop culture world, and there is nothing stopping the hype. Being one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Barbie has impressed the audiences as well as the critics because of its Box Office collection and the acting performances of the star cast. Considering the pattern of the movie industry, after the success of the movie, many began to speculate about the future of the movie franchise and question whether there would be any spinoffs or sequels based on the character.

The Margot Robbie starrer gave a tough fight to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in terms of Box Office collection. Considering the so dar records, the live-action movie based on the pink doll has been ruling over the Cillian Murphy-led atomic epic movie. However, when asked about the future of the movies, here is what the doll’s parent company, Mattel executives, had to say. Read on to find out about it!

During a recent conversation with Variety, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz teased the company’s plans to create new stories in the live-action Barbie universe following the success of the Margot Robbie starrer movie. “Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations,” he explained, adding about the main character having a lot of elements around in her universe. “It’s a very rich universe… It’s a very broad and very elastic brand in terms of opportunities,” said Kreiz.

The Mattel CEO believes successful movies lend themselves to more movies. “Our ambition is to create film franchises” he added. Reacting to the potential plans of expanding the universe, netizens were quick enough to grab the opportunity and share their reaction. Taking a dig at Oppenheimer, a user jokingly mentioned the dialogue from the movie and said, “I have become Barbie, endorser of capitalism”

“I have become Barbie, endorser of capitalism” pic.twitter.com/26pSu4rIg0 — kip (@uorplefever) July 26, 2023

No one can miss the Fast and Furious movie franchise when talking about the sequels and prequels. Another took a dig and said, “Milk it like fast and the furious franchise”

Milk it like fast and the furious franchise — ₿kush (@420bitcoins) July 26, 2023

“Sadly it will also be acronymed as MCU,” well we did not noticed that!

Sadly it will also be acronymed as MCU 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — CEM® (@ChadyMattar) July 27, 2023

Another added, “better than the marvel multiverse”

Mattel is looking to launch their own ‘Mattel Cinematic Universe’ following the success of #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/b5Vm0td8AY — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

Following the early reactions to the movie, many appraised Ryan Gosling’s character and they even asked for him to get an Oscar nomination. Along with Ryan, everyone’s performance in the movie deserved praise as the movie has been making money at the Box Office.

Let us know what do you think about Barbie and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

