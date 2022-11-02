BURBANK, Calif. (November 2, 2022) – 20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ The soon-to-release film is James Cameron’s highly anticipated, first follow-up to his Academy Award-winning Avatar – the highest-grossing film of all time. The epic science fiction film opens in theatres on December 16.

In celebration of the trailer and poster launch for Avatar: The Way of Water, a stunning light show of massive proportions featuring highlights from the film will be projected over Niagara Falls.

With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in Cinemas.

English trailer Link:

Hindi Trailer Link:

