‘Aquaman’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa is set to star in the tentatively titled ‘The Executioner’, which will be produced by Warner Bros. after the studio won an intense bidding war, reports ‘Deadline’.

As per ‘Deadline’, the project will be penned by Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who are known for their work on Chloe Zao’s ‘The Eternals’.

With a storyline that’s under wraps, it is billed as a fun, action-murder mystery in the spirit of ‘Knives Out’ meets ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

A director is yet to be finalised.

The project puts Jason back in business with his ‘Aquaman’ producer Peter Safran, who is producing the Firpo-scripted feature project.

Warner Bros EVP Jesse Ehrman is steering the feature at the Burbank lot.

‘Deadline’ also reports that Safran is a force behind Warner Bros. lucrative franchises including the $2 billion-grossing ‘Conjuring’ movies and DC fare ‘Suicide Squad’, its DC/HBO Max’s hit series spinoff ‘The Peacemaker’, as well as the ‘Shazam’ and ‘Aquaman’ franchises.

Last week, Warner Bros. showed off trailers for the upcoming Christmas tentpole ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ (opening December 21) and next year’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ (March 17).

To date, ‘Aquaman‘ remains the highest-grossing DC movie of all time with $1.1 billion worldwide.

Actor Jason Momoa was previously in the news when he was all set to enter the video game world of ‘Minecraft’ for Warner Bros.

The ‘Aquaman’ star is in talks to join a live-action movie based on the massively popular ‘Minecraft‘ video game, which is the best-selling game of all time with more than 238 million copies sold since its release in 2011, reports ‘Variety’.

Jared Hess, known for directing ‘Napoleon Dynamite’, ‘Nacho Libre’ and more, will helm the film. Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, and Jill Messick will receive a posthumous credit for working on the film prior to her death in 2018.

Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts will executive produce. Mojang Studios, the Swedish video game developer behind Minecraft, will produce via Lydia Winters and Vu Bui.

‘Minecraft’ launched in 2011 and instantly became a worldwide hit. Players can create their own 3D worlds using colorfull blocks by mining materials and crafting items.

