Actor Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection ahead of the May 9 court date.

On May 9, the Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania actor will face charges of assault and harassment, reports Variety.

“Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defence counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted),” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to Variety.

A full temporary order of protection means that the two parties must not have any direct or third-party contact, which remains in effect until the next court date.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment following an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. As per Variety, the New York police responded to a 911 call and took Majors into custody. The unnamed victim was hospitalised with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

Jonathan Majors’ legal team has denied any wrongdoing and has released text messages and videos related to the situation that they believe prove his innocence.

