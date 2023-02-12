The advance booking of Marvel Studios’ much awaited entertainer ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ has opened across the country. Early reactions for the film from the LA premiere, has been extremely positive and supportive towards this new start of the new phase of MCU.

‘A fun way to kick off Phase 5’, ‘Kang completely rules’, ‘Shocking and Scary Adventure’, were some of the key comments by the critics.

Fans have been waiting for this big ticket Marvel extravaganza since a long time and finally, they can now book tickets across the country.

Official Announcement Link:

Audiences will finally get to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will unfold the Phase 5!

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; and Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard as producers.

Marvel Studios India releases Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania an Epic, Sci-Fi Adventure on February 17, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

