Alan Rickman, who was most notably famous for his role of Professor Severus Snape in all eight movies of Harry Potter, shared a deep bond with actor Liam Neeson and his wife Natasha Richardson who died a tragic death. Rickman used to maintain a journal which was published in 2022 where he used to record his both professional observations and personal thoughts. Scroll down to read more.

Alan Rickman, apart from the Harry Potter movies, was also known for his villainous role in Bruce Willis starrer Die Hard. Speaking of his diary, Rickman mentioned in length about Harry Potter movies while also adding how he once wanted to quit the role of Snape but a special tip from author JK Rowling allowed him to hang to the role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Alan Rickman’s bond with Liam Neeson and his wife Natasha Richardson, according to the publication Belfast Telegraph, the actor is his journal called Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries spoke warmly of Neeson sharing how he met him in 2009 for a drink. However, Liam’s wife died four months later in a deadly skiing accident. Rickman and Neeson, for the unversed, worked together in the film Love Actually. In his diary, the actor recalled meeting Neeson after his wife’s death and claimed the latter seemed “at peace.” While talking about Natasha Richardson’s accident, Rickman wrote, “Natasha has had a bad fall skiing in Canada, thought she was OK, then collapsed. She is now brain dead, Liam is flying up to bring her home so that people can say their goodbyes. Just that. All in one simple, devastated breath.”

The Harry Potter star continued, “When I put down the phone I must have sat in one place for an hour and then wandered. Left a message for Liam. Spent the day answering the phone and cancelling appointments. All in a daze. Absolute unreality.”

He further wrote, “That lass unparalleled, the world’s greatest host. Her life, her days, her every minute checked, cross-checked, crammed.”

Alan Rickman added, “Energy, glamour, talent, fury, compassion, generosity, ego, laughter, smoke, intelligence, wisdom, sarcasm, fun, speed, honesty, vulnerability, taste, improvisation, order. In the midst of the deepest laugh she knew how things should be. Except this.”

Rickman again picked the pen when he got to know about Liam Neeson’s wife death writing in his journal, “It’s inconceivable that her sheer force will not be around. The chin tipped up, the mind racing for the next topic before the current sentence is finished, the door opening, the welcome immense.”

He then added about Neeson, “He seems at peace but there is such an absence. The last time I was in the apartment Tash sat in the same seat as Liam.”

Rickman also wrote about Natasha Richardson’s funereal a week later. “Deeply personal service – Liam wonderful, funny and open… later Liam told us all that because Tash was an organ donor her ‘heart, kidneys and believe it or not her liver’ had been successfully transplanted. The doctor said she had the heart of a 25-year-old”, wrote Rickman.

He concluded, “One of my overriding thoughts from yesterday is that Liam is going to be fine. In a way, even, acknowledging his absolute love for Tash, he will be released.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: After Johnny Depp’s Jeanne Du Barry, Amber Heard To Return To Hollywood & Take The Global Stage! Here Are The Big Plans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News