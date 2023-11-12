Imagine if James Bond villains took a break from their world-domination schemes to play mixologists. What would their signature martinis be? We’re assigning a martini recipe to the most sinister Bond villains because, let’s face it, every villain has their own unique style and flair — just like a good cocktail. It’s a playful way to stir (or shake!) up their characters.

After all, if they can concoct evil plans, why not concoct a mean martini? The franchise has had 27 bond installments since 1962, and we’ve seen multiple antagonists in a single movie over the years.

And once we’re done with the Bond villains, and their signature martinis, let’s talk about the man, the myth, the legend — Agent 007 — hailing from Ian Fleming’s series of most famous spy novels, who gives so much meaning to a martini in the first place. Ever wonder why James Bond insists on ordering his martini shaken, not stirred? It’s actually the author Fleming’s way of giving meaning to his stories and adding nuance.

Auric Goldfinger (From “Goldfinger”) — Classic Martini

Goldfinger, the benchmark of classic villainy, will only settle for a Classic Martini. Simple, elegant, and timeless, it’s a drink as iconic as the man who loves gold more than life itself.

Kamal Khan (From “Octopussy”) — Cajun Martini

Kamal Khan, with a taste for the fiery, would savor a Cajun Martini. Spicy and bold, this drink mirrors his sharpness and desire for the exotic.

Sir Hugo Drax (From “Moonraker”) — Banana Split Martini

Sir Hugo Drax’s delusions of grandeur match the lavishness of a Banana Split Martini. With its sweet and complex flavors, it’s as unconventional as Drax’s world-changing schemes.

Dr. Julius No (From “Dr. No”) — Vodka Martini

Cool and clinical, Dr. No would pick a Vodka Martini. But this one would be opposite to that of Bond’s — stirred, not shaken, as that would reflect his precise and calculated approach. It’s a chilling choice for a chilling character.

May Day (From “A View to a Kill”) — Dirty Martini

May Day is as bold and unpredictable as a Dirty Martini. A splash of olive juice clouds the drink, much like her mystique clouds her intentions. She loves to shake things up, and a Dirty Martini requires the same.

So Why Does James Bond Order His Martinis Shaken, Not Stirred?

Well, here’s the scoop — it’s the art of Agent 007’s deception. When you shake a martini, the alcohol tends to get mixed up well with the ice, and the drink becomes well-diluted, unlike a stirred one where it’s gently and evenly mixed, making the drink stronger. So, when Bond‘s at the poker table, sipping on his shaken martini, his rivals think he’s getting tipsy with each gulp. Little do they know, he’s as sharp as ever. It’s classic Bond — playing mind games while staying cool as a cucumber.

