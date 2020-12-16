It’s been an emotional journey for Sandra Lee moving from her Westchester County home to her new beachfront residence in Malibu, Califonia. Lee shared her Westchester County home with ex-partner Andrew Cuomo.

Advertisement

Two months ago, Sandra sold her Lilly Pond residence, and on December 15, she began her journey to her new life in Califonia. But it was an emotional one. The celebrity chef, in a social media post, revealed that she was in tear the entire way. Read on to know what she wrote.

Advertisement

Sandra Lee took to her official Instagram handle and shared how she is doing now. She wrote, “I am in Malibu -watched “little women” on the flight -decided I am Jo! Although Jo would have never cried all the way home..”

Sandra Lee’s post continued, “I think I have just been stuffing it for so long that I am done. It’s all been too much-the last 6 years have just been too much..please God let 2021 be good for us all..I got off the flight and went directly to get a Covid test for PHX holiday -now bath and bed with some Campbell’s chicken noodle soup and saltines. Ultimate comfort meal when tired and overwhelmed.”

She concluded her post with, “Then the sun will come up tomorrow! Nite xo”

The last six years have indeed been quite difficult for Sandra Lee. In 2015, the celebrity chef shared the news that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a lumpectomy and double mastectomy, Sandra revealed that she was cancer-free mid-2016.

In 2019, her personal life took a blow. The celebrity chef split from partner, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo after 14 years together.

Prior to this post on social media, Sandra Lee shared an emotional note. In it, she mentioned, “The move from Lilly Pond took 10 days and that’s 9-10 hours of hard moving and packing each day.” She added, “Lilly pond blessed me with the Wind on my back so When I land I start a new life fill with possibilities both personally and professionally. It’s exciting…so when I board my flight today I take all your love and good wishes with me..”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Netizens Call Cardi B & Offset ‘Foolish’ & ‘Dumb’ For Having A Mask-Less Party, Video Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube