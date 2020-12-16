Amitabh Bachchan has shared a funny post on how to protect the upcoming year 2021 from evil.

Amitabh, an avid social media user, posted an Instagram image featuring the numeric 2021, with lemon and green chillies — something many believe helps ward off evil.

Alongside the image, Amitabh wrote in Hindi: “Do Hazaar bees ke ant par, ab kuch hi din baaki hai, nazar na lage, ikkis waali tigdi par bhaiya, nimbu mirchi taang do (There are a few days left before 2020 ends. Wishing it stays protected from evil, let’s hang the lemon and chillies).”

Big B is known for his quirky and funny captions on social media.

On the work front, the thespian has a line-up ready to hit the theatres. He will be seen in “Brahmastra”, “Jhund”, “Chehre”, and an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone over the coming months.

