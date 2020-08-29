Remembering Chadwick Boseman: From Wanting To Become An Architect To Getting Help From Denzel Washington, 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

Chadwick Boseman is synonymous to Black Panther, and fans of the actor and the superhero are heartbroken after the news of his untimely demise took over the internet. A lot of actors from Hollywood and Bollywood paid their respects to Boseman, and as a tribute to the actor we list down 5 lesser known facts about him that you might not be aware of. Read on:

No audition for Black Panther

This is interesting to know that a lot of Marvel actors from Chris Pratt to Robert Downey, Jr. had to audition for their superhero parts, however, Boseman didn’t have to go through that drill. While speaking to Variety, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had revealed that they were keen on casting Boseman as Black Panther from the word go. “I think it was 24 hours between saying his name in a creative story meeting and talking to his agent and getting on the phone with him,” he had informed.

Help from Denzel Washington:

Did you know Denzel Washington had once helped Chadwick Boseman pay for a summer course at Oxford University? So the story goes as such that while studying at Howard University, the Black Panther actor wanted to attend an important summer theater program at Oxford. He and his friends even got through, but couldn’t afford the course. In order to help the students, one of their acting teachers at Howard got some of her celebrity friends to pay for them. And guess what, the Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington had paid for Boseman. The latter found out about it after the course, and got a chance to thank Washington in person at the New York premiere of Black Panther.

Here’s the full story:

Wanted to become an architect

While we all love Chadwick Boseman as an actor, he initially wanted to become an architect. He really loved to draw.

Not the first choice to play Jackie Robinson

Chadwick Boseman won everyone’s heart after playing professional baseball player Jackie Robinson in the 2013 American biographical sports film, 42. However, Boseman had a tough competition to bag the role as reportedly 25 actors had auditioned for the part. According to Tons of Facts, director Brian Helgeland zeroed in on Boseman after two auditions as he liked his bravery. Reportedly, even Robinson’s wife Rachel’s first choice to play the part was Denzel Washington, but was happy with Boseman’s performance after watching the film.

Family Man

We all know that Chadwick Boseman was a family man, but did you know he had a huge family? In an interview with Mr. Porter he had once revealed, “When my grandmother died, she left 115 grandkids and great grandkids. That was just one side,” That’s a sweet trivia, isn’t it?

Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman!

