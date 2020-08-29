Marvel To Introduce Third Thor & It Will Not Be Played By Chris Hemsworth

All the Marvel Thor fans, we have a reason for you guys to rejoice. Having multiple versions of iconic superheroes existing simultaneously as part of the same franchise has become a common thing now.

It was revealed last year that the MCU’s about to get itself another Thor. It was also said that this time it would be in the form of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. She would gain the Thunder God’s powers by wielding Mjolnir in Thor: Love And Thunder.

But, now what we are going to tell you might bring a smile on all the Thor fans faces. As it is a possibility that the third version of Thor could be introduced into the franchise in a different upcoming movie. But is Chris Hemsworth going to play Thor in this version as well? Read on to find out.

According to reports in We Got This Covered, Marvel is working hard on developing a Secret Wars film, and they have specific details about the same. Some sources have revealed to the portal that the adaptation of the 2015 comic book event may feature a new Thor based on the Ultimate iteration of the character.

The portal further revealed that Ultimate Thor is a lot rougher around the edges than regular Thor. Initially, he was even depicted as a delusional human being who only believed he was a Norse God. That said, many elements of this more grounded interpretation have already influenced the MCU’s version.

Now it is not clear that which direction Secret Wars would take him in, but with what can be heard, Thor will get his axe-like weapon from the comics which has a similar design to the MCU’s Stormbreaker. And obviously, this Thor would be played by a different actor, not Chris Hemsworth.

We know it is going to be a tad bit difficult for Thor fans to accept anyone apart from Chris Hemsworth in the role.

Reportedly, the Secret Wars movie will feature various doppelgängers of familiar heroes. There may be several different Spider-Men, for instance, as well as stars from other franchises, like Ben Affleck’s Daredevil.

Are you excited for this third version of Thor?

