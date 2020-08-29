Diljit Dosanjh is one person who has kept us all entertained amid the pandemic by putting out cooking videos on Instagram in his stories and later by releasing his successful music album G.O.A.T. which has been trending all over the world ever since the release.

We all know how madly Dosanjh loves beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner and his comment on her latest picture is what has got our attention.

Kylie shared a picture with rumoured beau, Fai Khadra on Instagram and Diljit Dosanjh’s comment in Punjabi has got laughing out loud.

The Shadaa actor commented, “Navi Navi Yaari FIREY Chan Chaad Di .. 😎”

Diljit being Diljit here!

This is the first time when Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his liking and love for the reality TV star and he excepted this on Koffee With Karan last year.

The Good Newwz actor’s comment on Kylie Jenner’s picture is no less than LIT.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in Shaad Ali’s next opposite Yami Gautam according to a report by TOI.

