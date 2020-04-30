After sealing lips for a long time, Paris Hilton finally opened up about her ongoing romance with business mogul Carter Reum. The much-loved singer and actress took to Instagram and posted a lovey-dovey pic of the couple kissing each other.

Along with the post, Paris wrote, “happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you’re mine. 😍😍”

She also posted some romantic pics on Instagram stories including some quotes like, “My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.”, “I love you with all my heart” & “Happily ever after”

The reports about their affair have been doing rounds for a long time and got aggressive after they were spotted together at the airport and even attended events together in January. However, the couple stayed tight-lipped. In fact, Carter deleted his Instagram when the speculations about them started peaking up.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton performed DJ set at Triller festival to raise money to help those on the front line, working to fight the pandemic.

She performed with Snoop Dogg, Marshmello and PitBull among many other artistes.

Hilton previously shared she wants to live forever as she is concerned that “nothing” happens after death, which would be “boring”.

She said: “Death scares me because I don’t know what happens. I just don’t want it to be nothing because that would be so boring. I’m trying to figure out a way – freezing myself or inventing the fountain of youth pill – so people could live forever, like that movie ‘Death Becomes Her.'”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!