Hollywood stars Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot and Kevin Bacon are among the winners of MTV Film and TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time awards.

Hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony, which took place in Sunday evening in the US, focusing on the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in TV and film from the 1980s until the present.

All winners were announced during the socially distanced ceremony that included appearances from actors Neve Campbell and Lily Collins, reports deadline.com.

The late actor Chadwick Boseman was honoured by his “Avengers” co-stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. with the “Hero for the Ages” trophy while “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot received the “She-Ro” award. Actor Kevin Hart took the GOAT award for “Comedy Giant”. Actresses Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair were honoured for their iconic kiss in the 1999 film “Cruel Intentions”.

Kevin Bacon won GOAT: Dance Your A** Off for “Footloose”, while the GOAT: Dynamic Duo award went to Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler for “The Wedding Singer”, “50 First Dates” and “Blended”. Jamie Lee Curtis won the GOAT: Scream Queen, and Jason Segel and Kristen Bell got GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up for “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”.

The ceremony will be available in India on December 13 on Voot Select and Vh1 India.

Previously, On the 44th birthday of late Chadwick Boseman, Disney Plus dedicated a special tribute to the actor by redesigning the Marvel logo. The introduction of ‘Marvel Studios’ had images and concept art from Black Panther. It featured footage from Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

