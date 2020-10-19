Max Ehrich Has Already Moved On With Sonika Vaid? Demi Lovato Fans Are Furious!

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato have been breaking the internet for what we can call as one of the shortest-lived engagements. After almost 2 months of their dreamy engagement, the couple split. Max has been grabbing all eyeballs for spending time with American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid.

On the one hand, Max portrayed it to the world that he was shattered after the breakup with Demi. Whereas on the other hand, he is warming up with Sonika. Netizens seem to not like this at all and are slamming Max.

Max Ehrich recently posted a screenshot from what appeared to be a FaceTime call with the former American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid. Both of them were smiling at each other while holding up peace signs. He didn’t caption the post, but it was clear to see that he wanted all his followers to know he’s continuing to chat with the brunette beauty! Check out the post below:

The moment Max Ehrich posted this picture, his comments section was full of Demi Lovato supporters. They were basically calling him out for seemingly moving on quickly from his former relationship. “Already in a relationship?” one follower wrote, while another called the post “embarrassing.” A third said, “Wack af lol you were just engaged lmfao” and a fourth genuinely asked, “Hey max , happy your moving on but isn’t this too quick. How come you arent [sic] waiting to heal first?”

Max has yet to respond to any of the backlashes, but his latest post comes five days after he first posted a pic of Sonika to his page. This clearly shows that he is not worried about what other people think! The hunk posted a photo of the two of them walking while he put his arm around her and flashed a big smile on Oct. 13, and received similar backlash to his recent snapshot along with some supportive words in the comments.

Now you tell us what do you think about Max Ehrich and Sonika Vaid’s closeness after his split with Demi Lovato? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

