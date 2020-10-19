After Coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry is slowly reeling back to normalcy. Stalled productions of much-awaited films are finally back to filming now. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder, was one of the films which was supposed to go on floors this year, is expected to resume shooting soon.

The actor has now revealed an important update regarding the production of the highly-awaited MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film. During an interview, the actor has now spilled the beans as to what fans can expect from his the fourth Thor standalone film while his eighth Marvel film overall.

During an interview with Kriti Kharbanda for Swisse Vitamins & Supplements via ComicBook, Chris Hemsworth candidly spoke about his film Thor: Love and Thunder and when he will begin the shoot for the Marvel film. He said, “I’m supposed to be shooting Thor [: Love and Thunder] right now, but obviously, it got pushed back. I’ll be starting that in January.”

The 37-year-old actor has also talked about trying something new as compared to the last three films. He said that the makers have tried to “pushed the envelope.” Furthermore, he also acknowledged that there have been a few different versions of Thor, and he believes that people are now expecting “dramatic change.”

“We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actors in there, and cast and crew,” the Chris Hemsworth said.

Although there are no specific plot details of the film has been revealed yet, it has been speculated that the story will involve Thor reuniting with his ex-girlfriend, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. He will also once again raise to become a mighty Thor.

As per Cinema Blend, Christian Bale has been roped in for main antagonist role in the film Thor: Love and Thunder. However, it hasn’t been revealed who he’s playing yet, rumours suggest that the alternate timeline Loki, who’s leading his own Disney+ series, could show up.

According to the current plan, Marvel’s much-awaited film is expected to hit the screens on February 11, 2022.

