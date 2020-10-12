Chris Hemsworth's Wife Is Cool AF & Her Reaction To Women Lusting Over The Thor Star Is The Proof!

Chris Hemsworth undoubtedly is one of the most good looking guys in the Hollywood industry. A million heart beats for him, and he surely is eye candy for many girls. Now, who doesn’t enjoy so much attention? But, despite being one of the world’s most lusted-after superstars, He only had eyes for one woman – his wife, Elsa Pataky.

Advertisement

Ahead of his 10th wedding anniversary with Elsa, the Thor actor has shared the secret behind his strong marriage. He also shared why Elsa never feels jealous of fans swooning over him. Continue reading further to know the secret.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth, in an interview with New! magazine, said that “[Elsa] knows I only have eyes for her.” However, like many couples, Chris did admit his marriage to Elsa has faced ‘challenges’ along the way. “There are challenges, and you have to work hard – a good marriage doesn’t just happen.”

Chris Hemsworth also spoke about how COVID-19 lockdown forced him to carve out some much-needed time with Elsa Pataky, their eight-year-old daughter India and six-year-old twin sons Sasha and Triston. “It has been great to be a part of Marvel over the last decade, and I’ve loved the travel and work, but it has meant a lot of time away from home. To not be dedicated to by a schedule and to be able to have proper quality family time has been amazing.”

It comes after Elsa told The Sunday Telegraph about her imperfect relationship with Chris, insisting that they have had their share of ups and downs. She even went on to say that she finds it funny when people think that they are a perfect couple. “It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship,” Elsa Patay added.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married in 2010 after a whirlwind three-month romance. After spending several years living in Los Angeles, the pair moved to Byron Bay in the far north coast of New South Wales in 2014 where they built a $20million mansion.

Well, we wish that Chris and Elsa’s relationship stays strong forever.

Must Read: Gal Gadot To REUNITE With Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins For A MEGA Biopic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube