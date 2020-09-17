Chris Hemsworth is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He hauled in an estimated $76.4 million in 2019. Also, we cannot deny the fact that he is a lucky man when it comes to his love life as well. The actor married Spanish model and actor Elsa Pataky, who is best known for her role in The Fast & Furious franchise. But, despite all this, why has the celebrity couple decided to list their home for sale? Guess it is the season for Hollywood stars to sell their mansions.

The Thor actor officially moved his family from Los Angeles back to Australia’s scenic surfing-centric Byron Bay. Around that time, in early 2016, they splashed out $3.45 million for a secluded contemporary home in Malibu, California. This was where they could shack up when in town for professional engagements and industry events. But now selling it off comes as a shock for many.

According to the reports in NewsBreak, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have decided to pull up their stateside sticks and put their West Coast pied-à-terre up for sale. The deal is fixed with Eric Haskell of The Agency at $4.9 million.

This home is sequestered down a long gated drive on close to 1.25 hillside acres. It is situated above the popular, pricey Point Dume neighbourhood. The boxy contemporary offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms in a whisper over 4,600 square feet. The airy, light-filled home features high ceilings, art-friendly white walls and polished concrete floors. Giant banks of windows frame stunning views and, when slipped into the walls, all but obliterate any distinction between indoors and out.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky previously owned a larger home of more than 6,000 square feet in the Point Dume area that they picked up in 2013 for $4.8 million. They bought it from Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan and sold in the spring of 2016 for $7million. It’s not known, at least not yet, if the couple plan to buy another home in the Los Angeles area.

What do you think?

Must Read: The Devil All The Time: Loved Robert Pattinson’s Voice As Preston Teagardin? The Story Behind It Will Make You His Fan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube