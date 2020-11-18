It was last month when Kate Hudson revealed her kissing experience with Matthew McConaughey had not been all fun and games. Now, Matthew has opened up about the same stating the reasons of why they weren’t the best.

Hudson opened up about her best and worst on-screen kisses while chatting with Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. She opened up about her kiss with Matthew in Fools Gold.

Matthew McConaughey, in his latest conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, revealed, “It’s like, ‘OK, here’s the scene: You’ve just jumped from the helicopter. You’re in the middle of the ocean. You go under the water, so on the action, go into the water and then come up out of the water like you’re gasping for air.”

He also added, “You’re glad to be alive! Then you look at each other, and you swim to each other and into an embrace.”

He also said that there was “a lot of salt water and snot involved.” He then thought, “OK, I think that worked but did that look any good?”

Matthew McConaughey also opened up about how the crew reacted to the scene. He said, “(They’re) like, No, we better do another take.’ So there were always, like, elements that made it harder … We never got to have our nice romantic kiss, yeah.”

In her conversation with Paltrow, Kate Hudson said, “The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it’s like, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening, and there’s like snot or wind, or things are just … like when we were kissing in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash. He just had snot all over his face.”

Even Gwyneth Paltrow talked about her experience of kissing her Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr. She said, “Like with Robert, like when I kissed him, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me’. This is literally like kissing my brother.”

