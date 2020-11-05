Reality TV personality Kris Jenner has praised her son Rob Kardashian for his parenting skills.

Kris spoke about Rob during an interview with Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean, and talked about how he handled parenthood, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“He’s so good. He is so good. He’s really great,” Kris Jenner told Burke and McLean during the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast.

Kris Jenner added: “His daughter Dream is great and he’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad. You never know, you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids, and you just don’t know how somebody’s going to be as a parent but he’s just wow.”

Burke agreed with Kris, describing Rob Kardashian as someone who has always been a caretaker. “I was his teacher but he always made sure I was OK. He’s a very sweet soul that guy,” she said.

She also spoke of Rob and Burke’s dance on “Fly Me To The Moon” that he dedicated to his late father Robert Kardashian.

“Every time I hear the Frank Sinatra song, I cry. Every time it comes up on the radio, it takes me back to that moment in the ballroom when you guys were dancing to that song and I’ll never forget the joy that I felt. Here’s my kid, out there dancing and nailing it in front of what — 20 million people?” said Kris Jenner.

Rob Kardashian shares his daughter Dream with model Blac Chyna.

