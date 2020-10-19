Kim Kardashian Recalls Being Robbed In Paris: "Thought Kourtney's Gonna Come & Find Me Dead"

Almost all member of the Kardashian-Jenner keeps making headlines for one thing or another. Since July, Kim Kardashian has been in the news for her husband, Kanye West behaviour, their marriage and more. Today, she is in our article owing to some revelations she recently made.

During an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Kim reportedly opened up about the Paris robbery that took place in 2016. She even spoke about which source of income is the highest.

As per DailyMail, during the upcoming episode, Kim Kardashian opened up about the robbery. For those who do not know, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian travelled to Paris, France together in October 2016 for that year’s Paris Fashion Week. Kim explained that on the evening of the robbery, Kourtney had left with their sole bodyguard. Kim claimed that a gun was pointed at her, and thoughts regarding her sister’s safety flooded her brain.

Kim Kardashian said, “I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, she’s gonna come home and I’m gonna be dead in the room and she’s gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life.”

During the same talk show, Kim Kardashian also opened up about making more money on Instagram than in an entire season of Keeping Up With The Kardashian. She said, “We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With The Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

For the unversed, when the family renewed their contract for five seasons in 2017 for $150 million, Kris Jenner took a 10 percent cut for being her daughters’ manager. With that, each family member on the show earned approximately $4.5 million per season. On the other hand, Brands pay Kim Kardashian up to $500,000 per Instagram post, by this, it would only take a handful of posts before she exceeds her KUWTK season earnings.

The third season of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman premieres on October 21 on Netflix.

